Filed under: Quack Fix 5-19-22: Championship Change-Up Your Daily Dose of Oregon Ducks! By Mariotasmustache May 19, 2022, 7:00am PDT Women's Golf Heads to Scottsdale Seeking Natty Ducks wrap up regular season hosting #25 Arizona What Do YOU Consider Success for Oregon Football in 2022? Pac-12 announces major change to football championship game format Oregon snags JUCO punter Ross James ahead of 2022 season HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY
