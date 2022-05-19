 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 5-19-22: Championship Change-Up

Your Daily Dose of Oregon Ducks!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Women’s Golf Heads to Scottsdale Seeking Natty

Ducks wrap up regular season hosting #25 Arizona

What Do YOU Consider Success for Oregon Football in 2022?

Pac-12 announces major change to football championship game format

Oregon snags JUCO punter Ross James ahead of 2022 season

