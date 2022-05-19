Oregon Ducks Baseball Game Thread: Ducks Begin Home Stand Against Arizona

The Oregon Ducks wrap up their Pac-12 season with an early home series against the #25 Arizona Wildcats. While the Ducks are likely a long shot to host a regional, they’re chances are likely better with a sweep or even a series win this weekend, followed by a deep showing in the Pac-12 tournament.

The Wildcats (35-18, 16-11 Pac-12) are occupying 4th place in the Pac-12 standings vs. Oregon’s (32-21, 15-12 Pac-12) 5th place standing. Third place UCLA visits Corvallis for their final series of the season so the opportunity is there for Oregon to rise in the rankings - provided they take care of business at home this weekend.

Arizona’s offense will be lead by Tanner O’Tremba and Daniel Susac, both who are a couple of the most consistent hitters in college baseball this year. Defensively, only Arizona leads Oregon for double plays in the Pac-12. Oregon’s ball placement with infield hits could be key to putting runners on base and bringing them home.

The Wildcats are coming off a series win against the Beavers last weekend and are pitching well going into the end of the Pac-12 season and into the tournament. These teams are evenly matched, so if the Ducks can keep up the offensive production and pitch well, this is a very winnable series against a nationally ranked team.

First pitch is today at 6:05 pm PT. The game is in Eugene and can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network (Arizona).