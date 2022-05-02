 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 5/2/22 - 5/8/22

By hythloday1
/ new
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Monday, May 2

Arizona Football Summer preview - hythloday1

Tuesday, May 3

Baseball v OSU 6pm PT, Pac-12 - adamh86

Wednesday, May 4

Lacrosse v Colorado 4:30pm PT, Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Thursday, May 5

OSU Baseball & Stanford Softball preview - Slurms Mac Court

Friday, May 6

Baseball @ OSU 5pm PT, Pac-12 | Softball @ Stanford 7pm PT, Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Track & Field Oregon Twilight coverage - adamh86

Saturday, May 7

Baseball @ OSU 6pm PT, Pac-12 | Softball @ Stanford 2pm PT, Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Sunday, May 8

Baseball @ OSU 2pm PT, Pac-12 | Softball @ Stanford 12pm PT, Pac-12 - Slurms Mac Court

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...