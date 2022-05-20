Diamond Ducks Friday Game Thread

Oregon Baseball vs Arizona - May 20 - 4:00 pm - Pac-12 Networks

Oregon Softball vs Wichita State - NCAA Tournament - Fayetteville, Arkansas Regional - May 20 - 5:30 pm - ESPN+

Both Oregon diamond squads are in action today, with the softball team seeking to get into the “winners bracket” in the Fayetteville, Arkansas Regional, and the baseball team looking for a home series win against Arizona.

Softball played its last game 12 days ago and has hopefully used the time off profitably. Oregon’s pitchers should be rested and ready to face a Shocker team that has a half dozen good hitters and is averaging just over 8 runs per game.

Baseball jumped on Arizona early in yesterday’s series opener and won 10 - 4. The victory moved the Ducks into a tie for 4th with the Wildcats in the Pac-12. Final Conference position will be used to seed the upcoming inaugural Pac-12 Baseball Tournament.

Join ATQ in the comments for these important match-ups and Go Ducks!