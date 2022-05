After convincingly handling the Wichita Shockers in two games - the second game ending in the wee morning hours today - the Oregon Ducks try again to get past the #4 Arkansas Razorbacks.

They will need a perfect offensive and pitching performance to advance, but Oregon showed that they can play toe-to-toe with Arkansas. They’ll have to play a perfect game today with their season on the line.

The Oregon Ducks battle the Arkansas Razorbacks today at 11:00 am PT. The game can be viewed on the SEC Network.