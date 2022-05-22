Oregon Ducks Softball: Ducks Season Ends In Arkansas

The Oregon Ducks ended their season today in losing their second match against the regional host, the #4 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Stevie Hansen took the circle for the Ducks and lasted for 2.1 innings before being relieved by Makenna Kliethermes. In spite of giving up a few early runs in the first four innings, the Ducks tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth off an Ariel Carlson in-field home run.

@_ariel_carlson's hustle turns her RBI single into a Little League home run!

Unfortunately, Arkansas would scorch Oregon for six runs in the sixth inning, taking a 9-3 lead that the Ducks could not surmount, and that would be our final score in Fayetteville.

Oregon can be proud of their effort the entire season. This was a season that saw the Ducks enter a very tough schedule without their star pitcher, and while there were some growing pains and a slump in April, Oregon finished strong and did get into the regional finals in post-season play. Oregon has solid foundational pieces to build on and should be even better in 2023.