Oregon Ducks Baseball Game Thread: It’s Tournament Time!

Oregon plays a VERY early first game of the first Pac-12 Baseball Tournament against a team that they’re quite familiar with, having swept the Arizona Wildcats at the end of last week. They’ll have to make it four in a row if they have designs on going deep in this tournament. That’s going to be a goal for this Ducks team, as they are still in the mix to host an NCAA regional and can solidify their case for hosting by going deep in this tournament.

The Oregon Ducks open their first game against Arizona this morning at 9:00 am PT. You can watch the game on the Pac-12 Network.