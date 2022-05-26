Brunch Bracket Ducks: Baseball Faces ASU in Elimination Game

#4 Oregon vs #8 Arizona State - Thursday, May 26 - 9:00 AM - Pac-12 Networks

Anyone who has played or coached in a “double elimination” tournament will tell you - don’t lose a game early. It uses up your entire margin for error, normally forces you to play early morning games, and to play more total games in the tournament than if you just keep winning. Oregon violated that unwritten rule, falling to #5 Arizona in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament opener yesterday. The Ducks now have to play at 9:00 am (again), this time against the #8 seed Arizona State Sun Devils in an elimination game. The Sun Devils played a close loss against Stanford yesterday.

Oregon handled the Devils in the desert during the regular season, winning 2 of 3 games and averaging 10 runs per game against ASU. Oregon will need better performances from their pitching staff and more timely hits than they had Wednesday. It’s “win or go home” time in the Pac-12 Tournament for the Ducks.

Join ATQ with your thoughts in the comments and Go Ducks!