New receivers coach Junior Adams already making waves

After a frustrating season from Oregon’s wide receiver corps that saw the departures of almost every impact player the Ducks had at the position, it was obvious that a new infusion of talent at the position was needed.

New wide receivers coach Junior Adams is currently supplying just that.

While the results on the field have yet to unfold with the season still being several months away, Adams, who spent the last few years coaching at (shudder) Washington, has been on a recruiting hot streak so far this spring.

Three of the four highest-rated prospects that Adams has ever secured have already given verbal commitments in Jurrion Dickey, Kyle Kasper, and Ashton Cozart. Justius Lowe rounds out the incoming freshmen.

And on top of that, the Ducks are bringing in some veteran leadership at the position as well. Senior Chase Cota from UCLA and junior Caleb Chapman are also joining the ranks, giving likely starting quarterback Bo Nix plenty of downfield targets for his rocket arm.

Aside from Cota, the talented flock of receivers will all be eligible to return after the 2022 season, meaning that Adams has perhaps laid the foundation for a much stronger squad at the position for years to come.

And he may not be done yet.

Malik Benson, the No.1 Junior College Wide Receiver in the country, has just wrapped up his official visit to Eugene, and apparently it left quite an impression on him.

Benson visited campus with his family in tow, and said that it meant everything to him to get an offer from Oregon and that the feeling of stepping into Autzen Stadium was “electric”.

With Oregon being only his first official visit, it’s far from a lock that Benson chooses the Ducks, but the way Adams has been wheeling and dealing in the less than six months that he’s been on staff, it wouldn’t come as a shocker either.