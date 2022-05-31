Filed under: Quack Fix 5-31-22: Out to the Ball Game! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache May 31, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 5-31-22: Out to the Ball Game! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images DUCKS BANK FINAL-ROUND EXPERIENCE Four-star DB Kodi Decambra commits to Ducks over Pac-12 rivals Ducks have 7 games listed among 100 most important matchups in 2022 season Oregon opens with Michigan in Louisville Regional HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Dive: Stanford Football 2022 Preview Quack Fix 5-30-22: The Legend Lives This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Softball: 2022 Season In Review New receivers coach Junior Adams already making waves Quack Fix 5-27-22: Hungry for a Title Loading comments...
