Quack Fix 5-31-22: Out to the Ball Game!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 25 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament - Arizona v Oregon Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DUCKS BANK FINAL-ROUND EXPERIENCE

Four-star DB Kodi Decambra commits to Ducks over Pac-12 rivals

Ducks have 7 games listed among 100 most important matchups in 2022 season

Oregon opens with Michigan in Louisville Regional

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

