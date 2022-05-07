 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Diamond Ducks Softball/Baseball Game Thread: Saturday 5/7/22

By The_Badwater
/ new
COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 13 Oregon at Stanford Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ducks softball and baseball are looking to even up their respective series. It will be a tall order, as both face very good conference opponents. These will be good games that you won’t want to miss.

Oregon softball begins today at 2:00 pm PT. You can watch this on the Pac-12 Network.

Oregon baseball starts tonight at 6:00 pm PT. That game can also be viewed on the Pac-12 Network.

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...