Filed under: Diamond Ducks Softball/Baseball Game Thread: Saturday 5/7/22 By The_Badwater May 7, 2022, 1:20pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Diamond Ducks Softball/Baseball Game Thread: Saturday 5/7/22 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Ducks softball and baseball are looking to even up their respective series. It will be a tall order, as both face very good conference opponents. These will be good games that you won’t want to miss. Oregon softball begins today at 2:00 pm PT. You can watch this on the Pac-12 Network. Oregon baseball starts tonight at 6:00 pm PT. That game can also be viewed on the Pac-12 Network. More From Addicted To Quack Diamond Ducks Friday Softball/Baseball Recap Diamond Ducks Softball/Baseball Game Thread: Friday 5/6/22 Quack Fix 5-6-22: Do We Know Bo? Diamond Ducks Weekend Preview Quack Fix 5-5-22: The Return of Dante Oregon Women’s Lacrosse: Ducks Advance To The Semis Loading comments...
Loading comments...