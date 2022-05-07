Oregon Ducks Softball: Oregon Evens The Cardinal Series 5-1

Oregon started Makenna Kliethermes today vs. Tatum Boyd for the Cardinal. Once again, Kliethermes punched in a great pitching performance and was backed by a Ducks offense that stung Stanford, winning the second game of the series 5-1.
Today showed none of the control issues that had plagued Kliethermes this year.
Oregon hit the Cardinal early. In the first inning, Terra McGowan hit an early single and was brought home by an Allee Bunker triple.
Striking first. @Allee_Bunker triples off the wall in center, scoring @terramcgowan11! #GoDucks
Enough cannot be said about Kliethermes’ pitching today. She allowed only 4 hits in 5.2 innings and gave up what would be a meaningless late Stanford run. Today might have been her best outing of the conference play and it’s coming at just the right time, going into postseason play.
Oregon backed up Kliethermes’ pitching with timely offense. In the second inning, after singles by Tehya Bird and Jasmine Williams, Paige Sinicki reached base on a fielder’s choice. That brought a Terra McGowan single that scored Williams.
She can't be stopped! @terramcgowan11 drives in @jassievers to put the Ducks up 2-0. #GoDucks
The Ducks were not done scoring. A Hannah Delgado 2-RBI single took Oregon up 4-0.
Keep the hits coming.
Delgado singles home two more to make it 4-0! #GoDucks
In the third inning, Ariel Carlson and KK Humphreys would single, and Carlson’s steal at home put the Ducks up 5-0.
Manufacturing runs. @_ariel_carlson steals home and we lead 5-0. #GoDucks
Meanwhile, Kliethermes continued her masterful pitching in this game.
She's an artist. @mack0813 paints the corner and strands a runner on second. #GoDucks
Kliethermes was aided by some great defense, such as this grab by Paige Sinicki.
Pretty sure @mack0813 spoke for all of us after this play. #GoDucks
After Stanford hit a meaningless run in the bottom of the sixth, Jordan Dail relieved Kliemerthes and completely shut down the Cardinal.
The Oregon Ducks, after looking rather shaky in being in the top-25, are finally showing life when it counts. Today was a complete performance, and bodes well looking to the postseason. Tomorrow, the Ducks really need to seal the series win and go into the postseason on a solid note.
