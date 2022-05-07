Oregon Ducks Baseball: Ducks Can’t Quite Get Past The Beavers In A 7-8 Loss

The Oregon Ducks dropped their series against Oregon State, but showed some resiliency in this game against the #2 Oregon State Beavers.

Isaac Ayon started today’s game against Jacob Kmatz.

After a scoreless first inning, Anthony Hall sent a home run into the Goss stadium bleachers.

Josh Kasevich then hit a single, and Josiah Cromwich singled to score Kasevich and the Ducks were up 2-0.

T2 | Ducks get a pair. The first on the Hall HR and the second on this RBI @Josiahzzc RBI single. #GoDucks



Oregon 2

Oregon State 0 pic.twitter.com/zaqgrFAurd — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 8, 2022

In the bottom of the 2nd, OSU scored three to pull ahead of Oregon and make a game of it.

The Ducks evened the game up in the third, when an Anthony Hall sacrifice fly scored Drew Cowley. Ayon settled in the bottom of the third inning and kept the contest tied at 3-3.

DJ Carpenter relieved Kmatz in the fourth inning, and the Duck bats were not able to gain any traction on him. After giving up a double and hitting an OSU batter with a pitch, Ayon was relieved by Dylan Sabia. Sabia gave up a 3-run homer and the Beavers doubled the score against the Ducks, 6-3.

Oregon responded vigorously in the top of the fifth. Tanner Smith and Drew Cowley got on base with singles. An Anthony Hall sacrifice fly scored Smith.

@Anthony_Hall_ crushes a line drive right at the RF. It's a sacrifice fly RBI. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/x3Y6hgCdRU — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 8, 2022

Josh Kasevich then sent a single to center field, bringing Cowley home.

T5 | Ducks slice the lead to one with two runs. Kasevich with the RBI single here. #GoDucks



Oregon 5

Oregon State 6 pic.twitter.com/fO1Pnoa19n — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 8, 2022

Tommy Brandenburg came in to pitch in the bottom of the fifth and immediately gave up a run, putting OSU up 7-5 and bringing Matt Dallas to the mound. Oregon could not get anything going in the sixth against Oregon State reliever Reid Sebby, but neither could the Beavers against Rio Britton in the bottom of the inning.

Sebby knocked down the Ducks in the seventh 1-2-3, and then OSU scored another run in the bottom on a wild pitch to go up 8-5.

Both sides went scoreless in the eighth, setting up the Ducks for a rally in the ninth that fell just short. After Drew Cowley walked, Brennan Milone knocked a home run to left field and brought the Ducks to within one.

That would not be enough to overcome Oregon State, which took the series with an 8-7 win.

DJ Carpenter (2-2) picked up the win with Isaac Ayon (3-2) getting today’s loss. Anthony Hall brought the big bat today, scoring 3 RBIs on a 1-3 day. The Ducks were able to get the hits that they weren’t able to yesterday, but fell just short in today’s contest.

The Oregon Ducks play their final game of this series tomorrow, 5/8/22, at 2:00 pm PT. You can watch the game on the Pac-12 Network.