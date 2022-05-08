Diamond Ducks Sunday Game Thread

Oregon Softball @ Stanford - May 8 - Noon

Oregon Baseball @ Oregon State - May 8 - 2:00 pm

Both Games on Pac-12 Networks

Softball looks to win its final Regular Season series at Stanford this afternoon. Last night, the Ducks pounded out 11 hits and the pitchers largely shut down Stanford in an impressive 5 - 1 win to even things up with the Cardinal, who won Friday. After today, Oregon will have a week off and await news of a potential NCAA Regional bid.

Baseball finishes out its 2-week, 5-game series with Oregon State in Corvallis. Despite going 0 - 4 against the #2 Beavers, the Ducks have acquitted themselves very well, losing only one of the games by more than 2 runs. Last night, Oregon’s late rally fell one run short. On Saturday, the Ducks scored more runs than they had in the previous 3 games combined.

Join ATQ in the comments and root on your Ducks! No one else can do it like you!