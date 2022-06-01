Football recruiting update: getting defensive

Last week we learned that the receiver corps of Oregon Football will be locked and loaded with new talent for the coming years thanks to strong recruiting efforts from new receivers coach Junior Adams.

Not to be outdone, other positions on the team are starting to garner interest and commitments from some top-tier talent, beginning with new head coach Dan Lanning’s forte; defense.

Over the long weekend, Oregon secured a commitment from four-star DB Kodi Decambra, who chose the Ducks over fellow Pac-12 and PNW foes Oregon State and Washington. At 6-feet and 175 pounds, Decambra is already a sturdy addition to the defensive backfield, and he posted a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and 39.8-inch vertical leap.

With his commitment, Oregon now sits just outside the Top 15 for the 2023 recruiting classes nationally.

But the biggest haul may still be yet to come. The weekend of June 24th is setting up to be a behemoth of potential as a myriad of blue-chippers are set to visit Eugene, including RB Richard Young, OT Kadyn Proctor, DE Jayden Wayne, DL David Hicks, and hybrid athlete Samuel M’Pemba.

This weekend we found out that 5-star DE Matayo Uiagalelei has been added to the mix. Uiagalelei has been on multiple visits to Oregon in the past year, but the weekend of the 24th will be his first official visit. He also has official visits set up for USC and Ohio State.

Uiagalelei is rated the No.1 DE and No.5 player overall in the class of 2023 by 247. Nabbing a defensive player of that magnitude would be huge for a team rebuilding its identity around that side of the ball.