T&F: an exciting day two sees Jaida Ross set a school record

With the second day of the track and field outdoor championships getting underway at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon was in need of some more points on the board.

They got just that from Jaida Ross, who gave the UO women four points with a fifth-place finish in the shot put, also setting a school record of 58 feet, six inches.

Sprinter Kemba Nelson picked up two wins in the preliminary rounds with a win in the 100 meters, which she nabbed with a time of 10.97, and also helped the 4x100 relay team win their heat with a time of 42.64 seconds.

Unfortunately, not everything went so well for the Ducks on the day.

Max Vollmer, the decathlon specialist for UO, entered the seventh event in sixth place but failed to clear his initial pole vault and then pulled out after two javelin throws. Consequently, the UO men failed to secure any points in the event.

Malia Pivec, who competed in the 3,000 steeplechase, fell behind the pack early and finished with a time of 10:23.96.

Looking forward to day three, three different competitors will have the chance to secure national championships for the Oregon men with Micha Williams in in the 100 meters, Aaron Bienenfeld in the 5,000 meters, and Emmanuel Ihemeje in the triple jump.

The event can be viewed at 6pm PT on ESPN2.