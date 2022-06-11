Duck Men Finish NCAA Meet in 25th Place

The Oregon Men’s Track and Field team completed its events on Friday evening, scoring 10 points on the day and finishing with 11 points, good for 25th Place. Florida won the Men’s Championship with 54 points.

Emmanuel Ihemeje had a season best in the Triple Jump at 55 feet 10.5 inches, good for second place in the event and 8 points. TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya won the event with a personal best jump of 56 feet, 7.5 inches.

Oregon’s Micah Williams added 2 more points with a 7th place finish in the Men’s 100 Meter Dash. Williams's finish was well below expectations as he had clocked the fastest qualifying time - 10.03 seconds - in the field. That time would have placed Williams 2nd had he been able to run it on Friday night, but he could only manage 10.19 seconds.

Oregon had only a few chances to score points on Friday. Aaron Bienenfeld finished 13th in the Men’s 5000 Meters the only other event in which an Oregon man made a Friday final.

The Oregon women finish their event Saturday, and the Ducks have scored 4 points in the 6 events that have held finals so far. An additional 15 events will be decided on Saturday.

Join ATQ for continuing coverage of the NCAA Track and Field Championships in Eugene.