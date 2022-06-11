2022 NCAA Track And Field Championship Comes To Its Conclusion

Finals for the women’s events took place today, with Oregon represented in four of the finals: Jaida Ross in the discus, Jaydn Mays/Kemba Nelson/Jasmin Reed/Jasmine Montgomery in the 4x100 relay, Lexi Ellis and Dominique Ruotolo in the triple jump, and Kemba Nelson in the 100 meter.

Just keep throwin', Jaida!



Ross (53.84m/176-8) qualifies for the discus final out of the flight one.



3️⃣ more attempts coming up.



Jaida Ross reached the final and ended with a 9th place finish in the discus to go along with her previous 5th place finish in the shot put. Ross was one of only two women to reach the finals in both events at this meet.

Lexi Ellis just missed advancing to the triple jump finals. Dominique Ruotolo did advance and finished in 7th place.

The team of Mays/Nelson/Reed/Montgomery ran a season best of 42.59 to come in at third place in the 4x100 relay.

Perhaps the most electrifying race of the day was the women’s 100 meter. Kemba Nelson placed second and nearly took it on a photo finish.

Zoooomin with a time of 11.014 winning the 100M Final is Julien Alfred from @TexasTFXC#NCAATF pic.twitter.com/hQysZymQfp — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 11, 2022

As a team, the Ducks just missed breaking into the top ten, finishing 11th place with 20 points. The general consensus for the Oregon women’s team appeared to be that they had a successful weekend and their hard work on the season paid off.

Look for adam86’s ATQ wrap-up of the 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championship tomorrow!