Filed under: Quack Fix 6-14-22: Quack Stacked Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jun 14, 2022, 7:00am PDT

Quack 12 Podcast: Utah Roster Review with Greg of No Truck Stops
Ducks add commitment from FCS QB transfer
Which Pac-12 team is the best at sending 3-star recruits to the NFL?
Oregon women overachieve on final day of NCAA Track & Field Championships

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY
