Filed under: Quack Fix 6-17-22: Under-Duck-Veloped? Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jun 17, 2022, 7:00am PDT

Ducks add walk-on quarterback and O-Linemen transfers for 2022 season
Oregon Ducks make notable jump in latest ESPN Bracketology for 2022 season
Oregon announces the Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Do Ducks have a bad reputation for under-developing blue-chip players?

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY
