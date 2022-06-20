Filed under: Quack Fix 6-20-22: Welcome back, Daymon! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jun 20, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 6-20-22: Welcome back, Daymon! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports Safety Daymon David returning to Oregon Ducks, per report Oregon Ducks fall a couple spots in ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings Walk-on QB AJ Abbott enters the NCAA Transfer Portal Rankings from PFF show Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell are best linebacking duo in nation HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Softball: Roster Update Quack Fix 6-17-22: Under-Duck-Veloped? Pro Ducks Update: Hoops Edition Quack Fix 6-15-22: Ducks Spreading Their Wings It Never Rains On This Podcast - 06-15-22 Loading comments...
