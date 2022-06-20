 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quack Fix 6-20-22: Welcome back, Daymon!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Oregon at Utah

Safety Daymon David returning to Oregon Ducks, per report

Oregon Ducks fall a couple spots in ESPN 2023 recruiting rankings

Walk-on QB AJ Abbott enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Rankings from PFF show Justin Flowe, Noah Sewell are best linebacking duo in nation

