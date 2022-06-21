Filed under: Quack Fix 6-21-22: Better Bittle Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jun 21, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 6-21-22: Better Bittle Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email James Snook-USA TODAY Sports Oregon makes the Top 5 for massive offensive tackle Former Oregon softball pitcher Makenna Kliethermes commits to transfer to Ole Miss Drafting the Oregon Ducks best football helmets of all time Ducks becomes favorite to land 4-star Texas safety, 3-star CB from Washington D.C. HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Quack Fix 6-20-22: Welcome back, Daymon! This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Softball: Roster Update Quack Fix 6-17-22: Under-Duck-Veloped? Pro Ducks Update: Hoops Edition Quack Fix 6-15-22: Ducks Spreading Their Wings Loading comments...
