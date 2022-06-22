Filed under: Quack Fix 6-22-22: Trust in Thompson? Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jun 22, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 6-22-22: Trust in Thompson? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK What Will Richardson’s Return Means for Oregon Men’s Basketball Son of Oregon legend schedules official visit to see Ducks Oregon’s Ty Thompson counseling at Manning Passing Academy College basketball transfer portal: Examining the potential role for each Pac-12 addition HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack It Never Rains On This Podcast - 06-22-22 Oregon Ducks Football: Defensive Transfers Update Quack Fix 6-21-22: Better Bittle Quack Fix 6-20-22: Welcome back, Daymon! This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Softball: Roster Update Loading comments...
Loading comments...