Oregon baseball plays an early elimination game today against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks - early being 9:00 am PT but it will be noon in Kentucky. You can read ATQ’s preview of SEMO here. SEMO opened up against Louisville yesterday with an early lead before the Cardinals brushed them aside, 7 -2.

Scheduling sites for Oregon and SEMO are now showing that this game will be televised on one of the ESPN channels. Check you local listing.