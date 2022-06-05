Ducks Face Host #12 Louisville in Baseball Elimination Tilt

Oregon vs #12 Louisville, June 5, 9:00 am, TV: ACC Network, Watch ESPN. Radio: OSN

The Ducks and Cardinals battle it out this morning for the chance to face surprise undefeated Michigan in the Regional finals. Either team would have to win 2 in a row versus the Wolverines to claim the Regional Championship and move on to the Super-Regionals.

But first things first. Oregon dropped their opener to Michigan 8 - 6 on a late home run, and then blasted SE Missouri State 18 - 6 in Saturday morning’s action. Oregon set a school and Conference post-season record 26 hits against the Redhawks. Louisville also beat SE Missouri State on Friday but lost to Michigan 7 - 3 Saturday afternoon.

This should be a good game - if Oregon’s bats get rolling the Ducks stand an excellent chance of getting another shot at the Wolverines.