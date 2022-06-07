Filed under: Quack Fix 6-7-22: Is it football time yet? Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jun 7, 2022, 6:50am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 6-7-22: Is it football time yet? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images Quack 12 Podcast: Oregon State Roster Review with Travis Johannes Where the Oregon Offensive Line Stands Heading Into Summer Two Oregon Duck transfers named among biggest losses for SEC schools Multiple Oregon Ducks Litter Athlon Sports Preseason All-Pac-12 Teams HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Dive: Oregon State Football 2022 Preview Oregon Ducks Baseball: 2022 Season In Review This Week on ATQ Disappointing Effort Ends Oregon Baseball Season Ducks Face Host #12 Louisville in Baseball Elimination Tilt Oregon Ducks Baseball: Ducks vs. Redhawks Game Thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...