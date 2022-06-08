NCAA Track & Field Championships Begin Today in Eugene

NCAA Track & Field Championships

Wednesday June 8 - 4:30 pm* - ESPNU

Thursday June 9 - 5:30 pm* - ESPNU

Friday, June 10 - 6:00 pm* - ESPN2

Saturday, June 11 - 2:30 pm* - ESPN

*Note - times listed are beginning of TV coverage. The Meet actually starts prior to the listed times, but live coverage is not available. Some events will be shown on tape delay.

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Championships return to Eugene today, and Oregon is among the schools with the largest number of qualified athletes. Texas leads with 33 qualifiers and Oregon is tied for fifth-most with Arkansas at 23. Oregon has won 3 Women’s NCAA Track and Field Team Championships, the last in 2017, while the Oregon Men have won 7 Championships, most recently in 2015 which was the 2nd of back-to-back Championship wins.

The Meet will span 4 days at the renovated Hayward Field and hundreds of athletes will compete. The NCAA Championships feature some of the world’s most talented track and field athletes and are frequently a showcase for future Olympic competitors.

Oregon’s Micah Williams produced the fastest qualifying time in the Men’s 100 meters, clocking 9.86 seconds, the only time under 10 seconds this year. Oregon Sophomore Elliott Cook will compete in the 1500 meters and his qualifying time was 4th best in the country. The Ducks Emmanuel Ihemeje qualified 2nd in the Triple Jump and Freshman Ty Hampton comes into the meet with the 9th best Javelin throw.

For the Women, Senior Kemba Nelson qualified 3rd in the 100 meters and is joined in that race by Jadyn Mays and Jasmine Montgomery. Those three athletes and Senior Jasmin Reed make up Oregon’s top-seeded 4 x 100 relay team. In field events, Dominique Ruotolo leads the Ducks as the 5th seed in the Triple Jump while Jada Ross and Mine De Klerk will be seeking points for Oregon in the Shot Put.

Here is a full list of Ducks competing in the NCAA Championships, by event:

Men’s 100 Meter Dash - Micah Williams

Women’s 100 Meter Dash - Jasmine Montgomery, Kemba Nelson, Jadyn Mays

Women’s 200 Meter Dash - Iman Brown, Jasmine Montgomery

Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles - Alexandra Webster

Men’s 800 Meter Run - Luis Peralta

Men’s 1500 Meter Run - Elliott Cook

Women’s 1500 Meter Run - Izzy Thornton-Bott

Women’s 3000 Meter Steeplechase - Malia Pivec

Men’s 5000 Meter Run/Men’s 10000 Meter Run - Aaron Bienenfeld

Men’s 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Ryan Mulholland, Micah Williams, Rieker Daniel, Xavier Nairne

Women’s 4 x 100 Meter Relay - Jadyn Mays, Kemba Nelson, Jasmin Reed, Jasmine Montgomery

Men’s Triple Jump - Emmanuel Ihemeje

Women’s Triple Jump - Dominique Ruotolo, Lexi Ellis

Men’s Javelin Throw - Ty Hampton

Women’s Shot Put - Jaida Ross, Mine De Klerk

Women’s Discus Throw - Jaida Ross

Here is a full list of competitors in Women’s Events

Here is a full list of competitors in Men’s Events

Today’s schedule is primarily made up of preliminary heats, but Finals will be contested in the Men’s 10,000 Meters, and 5 Men’s field events: Hammer, Pole Vault, Javelin, Long Jump and Shot Put. With the exception of the Hammer Throw, these Finals take place during the TV coverage. The Women’s finals in these same events will take place Thursday. See full Event schedule here.

For purposes of determining an overall team Champion in this Meet, points are awarded for finishes of First through Sixth place in events:

First Place - 10 points

Second Place - 8 points

Third Place - 6 points

Fourth Place - 4 points

Fifth Place - 2 points

Sixth Place - 1 point

Join ATQ for coverage of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Championships throughout the week and Go Ducks!