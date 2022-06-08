Williams Leads Ducks With Top Semi Time in 100

The first day of the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Track & Field Championships wrapped up this evening, and Oregon’s Micah Williams had the Ducks best Men’s performance of the day. Williams won his heat in the Men’s 100 Meter Dash Semi-Finals with a time of 10.03 seconds, the best of the day. Williams will be favored to win the Final, however, the competition will be fierce. The 8th qualifier ran a 10.19.

Aaron Bienenfeld finished 8th in the Men’s 10000 Meters Final, scoring Oregon’s only point on the day.

In a surprise, Oregon’s Men’s 4 x 100 Relay team failed to qualify for the Finals finishing 11th with a time of 39.00 seconds. This time was only 0.01 seconds slower than the 9th place qualifier.

The Oregon Men failed to move on to the Finals in the 1500 Meter Run and the 800 Meters.

Ty Hampton finished 10th in Men’s Javelin.

In the Men’s Decathlon, Max Vollmer competed well for the Ducks and was in 5th place after the first 5 events. Vollmer finished 9th in the 100 Meters, 11th in the Long Jump, 2nd in the Shot Put, 9th in the High Jump and 8th in the 400 Meters.

Join adamh86 tomorrow for coverage of the opening of the Women’s Events at Hayward Field!