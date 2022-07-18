Quack Fix 7-17-22: DEVON ALLEN DIDN’T JUMP!

Quack 12 Podcast: 300th Episode! 100-Question Quiz!
BULLSHIT OF THE DAY
Devon Allen SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN DISQUALIFIED.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 18, 2022
He didn’t jump the gun.
He didn’t flinch.
He got punished for being TOO FAST.
Watch for yourself.
pic.twitter.com/03xd3S3JHm
