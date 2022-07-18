 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 7-17-22: DEVON ALLEN DIDN’T JUMP!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Three Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Quack 12 Podcast: 300th Episode! 100-Question Quiz!

Josh Kasevich to the Toronto Blue Jays: Oregon Ducks shortstop goes in the second round of MLB Draft

The two biggest trap games on Oregon’s schedule in 2022

Devon Allen’s false start, Hansle Parchment’s injury mar men’s 110 hurdles final at World Athletics Championships

Where 5-star QB Dante Moore stands among highest-rated recruits in Ducks history

BULLSHIT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...