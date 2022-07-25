Hollywood Ending: Will this be the season Cam McCormick finally gets his chance to shine?

The reaction is understandable, in fact, it may even be expected.

Because even to the loyalist of web feet, it can cause a moment’s hesitation when the name is brought up in reference to Oregon Football.

“Cam McCormick? Is he still on the team?”

The answer is yes, and after the tragic passing of Spencer Webb and the relative inexperience of the rest of the Tight End corps, he may well be in line to be Oregon’s starter at the position when play kicks off this fall.

What makes this so surprising is that when McCormick first arrived in Eugene, football players recruited by Chip Kelly were still suiting up and the names Justin Herbert, Sabrina Ionescu, and Peyton Pritchard were essentially unknown to the majority of UO fans.

To find any reasonable amount of in-game footage on McCormick, one would have to revert to the 2017 season, when the Ducks were coached by Willie Taggart, who departed for Florida State, who has since fired him, and was replaced by Mario Cristobal, who has since departed for Miami, and who was replaced by Dan Lanning.

Redundancies aside, that’s quite a long time to spend on an NCAA Football roster.

Now the question becomes, what can we expect from McCormick in what will be, assuredly, his last season for the Ducks? This is a young man who has been injured so severely there were times when how well he would be able to walk were called into question. That the now 25-year-old is able to step onto the field for fall camp in a few short weeks borders on phenomenal.

What will most likely be the make or break factor is how well of a student of the game McCormick has become over all these years of watching from the sidelines, or from home, or even from a hospital.

If he has been able to mentally craft every aspect of how his game will be, and take into consideration the physical limitations he has most likely developed from years of injuries and rehabilitations, then we could see a surprisingly effective player on the field.

That, in essence, is what most fans are hoping for. For McCormick to have a successful season, perhaps capped off by a New Year’s Six bowl game. If that’s the case it would be an ending you couldn’t have found in a script.

We’ve got our very own Tiny Tim. A 6-foot-5, 260-pound Tiny Tim.

Let’s all pull for him this season.