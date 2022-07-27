 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 7-27-22: Soon...

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Four Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Linebacker Adrian Jackson leaves the Oregon football program

Reviewing Oregon’s all-time special teams leaderboards

Ducks projected to make New Year’s Six Bowl in first season with Dan Lanning

Quack 12 Podcast: Offseason Ketchup

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...