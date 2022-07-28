Duck Dive: Pac-12 Football 2022 Preview Compilation

This Story Stream contains all 12 of my Summer previews of every Pac-12 team. In late August, I’ll post a separate article with any news and updates for each team since the publication of these, including Fall camp notes and predictions for their seasons.
May 2, 2022, 7:01am PDT
July 19
Duck Dive: Oregon Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Ducks’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
July 12
Duck Dive: UCLA Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Bruins’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
July 5
Duck Dive: Washington Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Huskies’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
June 28
Duck Dive: USC Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Trojans’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
June 23
Duck Dive: Washington State Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Cougars’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
June 14
Duck Dive: Utah Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Utes’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
June 7
Duck Dive: Oregon State Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Beavers’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
May 30
Duck Dive: Stanford Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Cardinal’s scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
May 23
Duck Dive: Colorado Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Buffaloes’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
May 16
Duck Dive: California Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Golden Bears’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
May 9
Duck Dive: Arizona State Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Sun Devils’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns
May 2
Duck Dive: Arizona Football 2022 Preview
Going deep with the Wildcats’ scheme, returning personnel, and unknowns