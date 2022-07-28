Filed under: Quack Fix 7-28-22: Silly Season is Almost Over Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Jul 28, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 7-28-22: Silly Season is Almost Over Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Big Ten targeting Oregon Ducks, numerous other Pac-12 schools in expansion efforts PRESEASON CAMP PREVIEW: QB 5-star TE recruit set to visit Oregon Ducks this weekend What Oregon’s opening day offensive two-deep might look like HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Dive: Pac-12 Football 2022 Preview Compilation Quack Fix 7-27-22: Soon... It Never Rains On This Podcast - 07-27-22 Track & Field Worlds Wrap Up With Records, Hayward Magic Hollywood Ending: Will this be the season Cam McCormick finally gets his chance to shine? Quack Fix 7-25-22: End of the World (Championships) Loading comments...
