Quack Fix 8-12-22: GET HYPED!!!!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bill Oram: Oregon’s president exits, leaving Ducks with big hole in realignment talks

FOOTBALL PRACTICE REPORT: AUG. 11

Oregon Ducks’ defense well represented on The Athletic’s 2022 ‘Freak List’

Ducks football players form Eugene NIL Collective

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

