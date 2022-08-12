Filed under: Quack Fix 8-12-22: GET HYPED!!!! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 12, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-12-22: GET HYPED!!!! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Bill Oram: Oregon’s president exits, leaving Ducks with big hole in realignment talks FOOTBALL PRACTICE REPORT: AUG. 11 Oregon Ducks’ defense well represented on The Athletic’s 2022 ‘Freak List’ Ducks football players form Eugene NIL Collective HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack It Never Rains On This Podcast - 08-12-22 Focus and Intensity Keys as #12 Ducks Open Fall Camp Quack Fix 8-11-22: Quacktice Report Quack Fix 8-10-22: Fall Camp Flying By Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster Quack Fix 8-9-22: Queen of the Court! Loading comments...
