Oregon Ducks Soccer: 2022 Season Preview

Oregon women’s soccer opens their 2022 season this week looking to build upon the improvements of 2021. Coach Graeme Abel enters his third season as head coach, having been hired in 2019 following his position as assistant coach of the 2019 FIFA World Cup champions US Women’s National Team. Prior to his involvement with FIFA soccer, he was on staff at the Oklahoma, Washington State, and Nevada women’s teams.

Coach Abel has a record of 15-9-11 in his first two season with the Ducks. Last season’s record of 9-4-6 was Oregon’s best since 2006, and they tied for 5th place in the Pac-12. Oregon’s 86 points were the second most in program history.

Much like softball, the Pac-12 conference has elite women’s soccer teams as well. Last season, UCLA, USC, Stanford, and Washington State all ranked in the top 21 nationally. All four competed in last season’s NCAA tournament.

Oregon Ducks soccer is picked 8th in the pre-season Pac-12 coaches poll:https://t.co/ChZ8MKt5Dw — The_Badwater (@The_Badwater) August 11, 2022

In this season’s preseason coaches poll, it should come as no surprise that the top four teams last season are in the top four spots going into this season. The Ducks are ranked 8th in the coaches poll.

Oregon’s exhibition game against Corban last Friday was cancelled due to Covid protocols and will not be rescheduled. The Ducks open their season on Thursday, August 18th in Eugene, against New Mexico. Then they host San Francisco on Sunday before traveling to Washington to play Gonzaga the following weekend.

Oregon Ducks soccer hosts New Mexico on Thursday, August 18th. Kickoff is at 5:00 pm at Papé Field.