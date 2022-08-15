Filed under: Quack Fix 8-15-22: Game Day (Nearly) Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 15, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-15-22: Game Day (Nearly) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports George Kliavkoff’s next Pac-12 chess move could involve the College Football Playoff Oregon Ducks projected depth chart for Week 2 of fall camp Bo Nix’s Leash: How Long? Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Soccer: 2022 Season Preview Quack Fix 8-12-22: GET HYPED!!!! It Never Rains On This Podcast - 08-12-22 Focus and Intensity Keys as #12 Ducks Open Fall Camp Quack Fix 8-11-22: Quacktice Report Loading comments...
