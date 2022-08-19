 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 8-19-22: Return of the Quack

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Pac-12 Media Day Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FOOTBALL PRACTICE REPORT: AUG. 18

3-star Oregon EDGE target Jaeden Moore announces commitment

Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season

Quack 12 Podcast: Fall Camp Fling

