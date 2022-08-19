Filed under: Quack Fix 8-19-22: Return of the Quack Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 19, 2022, 6:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-19-22: Return of the Quack Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports FOOTBALL PRACTICE REPORT: AUG. 18 3-star Oregon EDGE target Jaeden Moore announces commitment Dana Altman sees development from returning Oregon men’s basketball players, confident 3-point shooting will improve this season Quack 12 Podcast: Fall Camp Fling HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Ducks Soccer: Media Day Highlights Ducks Soccer Q & A With Coach Graeme Abel Quack Fix 8-16-22: The Quacks Keep Coming MBB: Ducks are Cookin’ Quack Fix 8-15-22: Game Day (Nearly) This Week on ATQ Loading comments...
Loading comments...