Recruiting: Football reels in the talent

Oregon kicks off its 2022 football campaign in two more weeks, and fall camp is currently underway, so it’s a busy time for the UO coaching staff.

Still, that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to put in the work to land blue-chip recruits from across the country.

If there’s ever any “bad news”, tradition is to get that out of the way first, so here we go.

Oregon has yet to fill an Offensive Lineman commit for the 2023 season and unfortunately they missed out on 3-star target Alani Noa, who committed to in-conference foe (at least for the time being) USC.

Now for the good news.

Kenyon Sadiq, a 4-star athlete from Idaho Falls, announced his commitment to Oregon this week, choosing the Ducks over offers from Michigan, Iowa State, and, quite happily, Washington.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Sadiq has played both offense and defense for Skyline High School, but with 78 receptions for 1,162 yards and 19 touchdowns, Oregon is looking to plug him in as a tight end.

Additionally, Oregon secured a commitment from 3-star defensive end Jaeden Moore, who elected to come to Eugene over offers from Arizona, Cal, and, delightfully, Washington.

Moore, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound edge rusher, had 155 tackles in 2021, with 30 for loss and 17.5 sacks. He also recorded three forced fumbles, with two recovered, three blocked punts and a blocked field goal.

Unlike the offensive line, the defensive line already looks to be in great shape for the 2023 cycle, as Moore will join fellow Oregon DL commits Tevita Pome’e, Terrance Green, and MyKeil Gradner, as well as edge rusher Teitum Tuioti.

Currently, Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class sits at No.14 nationally according to 247 composite rankings.