Oregon Volleyball: Season Opening Recap

Oregon’s 55th volleyball season began yesterday in the Rose City Showdown, at Viking Pavilion in Portland against Long Beach State and host Portland State. The Ducks put their preseason #19 ranking to the test and did not disappoint.

Oregon’s season opener was their Saturday match against Long Beach State. Oregon has played LBSU eight times since 1973 but has won the two most recent matches in 2006 and 2018. The match was closely contested for five sets, with the Ducks saving four match points before prevailing 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-27, 18-16.

Brooke Nuneviller notched the 49th double-double of her career, with 25 kills and 12 digs. Also scoring double-doubles were Mimi Colyer (16 kills, 12 digs) and Hannah Pukis (44 assists, 13 digs).

LBSU is a good team, and very well coached. In spite of some sloppiness in the early sets, the Ducks adjusted and gritted out being behind nearly all of the final set to take the set, and match. It was a convincing win, and critical for the team’s confidence going into a challenging non-conference schedule.

Oregon’s Sunday match was against Portland State. The Ducks continued their dominance of the Vikings, having now won 13 of 14 matches going back to 2004. Oregon swept PSU 25-12, 25-12, 25-18.

The Ducks boasted a hot hand against the over-matched Vikings, breaking out to an early lead in the first set.

In the second set, Oregon rolled out to a 9-2 advantage. PSU battled back, but coming to within three at 11-8 would be as close as they would get. The Ducks roared back and scored a six point surge, capped by this kill by Nuneviller:

No doubt about that one.



th kill of the afternoon for Nuneviller.#GoDucks



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/QHIL9N39fQ — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) August 28, 2022

In the third set, Portland State initially led 7-3 before the Ducks brought the set to a 9-9 tie. The teams battled to ties at 10, 11, 12, and 13, and then Oregon pulled away, leaving no doubt who the better team on the floor was.

That winning moment



Freshman Mimi Colyer puts away her match-leading 1️⃣3️⃣th kill, Oregon sweeps Portland State (25-12, 25-12, 25-18) to close out the season-opening weekend.#GoDucks



ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/KondngeTzf — Oregon Volleyball (@OregonVB) August 28, 2022

Mimi Colyer lead the Ducks with 13 kills, followed 12 kills by Brooke Nuneviller. Hannah Pukis recorded her second double-double in as many matches, with 32 assists and 12 digs.

Oregon returns to Eugene for this week’s Oregon Invitational. The Ducks play a Thursday match against UC Davis, and then a Saturday match against Rice. The Rice match will be the first of five matches against teams that reached the NCAA tournament last year, and will close out a challenging non-conference slate before Oregon opens up conference play against Oregon State on September 21st.

The Oregon Ducks host UC Davis on Thursday, 9/1/22. The match will be at 6:00 pm at Matthew Knight Arena.