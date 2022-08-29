 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 8-29-22: HOLY DUCK! IT’S ALMOST GAME DAY!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
Oregon Spring Game Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

ESPN predicts Dan Lanning will have the best year among new coaches

How Oregon transfers, former signees fared in Week 0

Five-Set Victory in Season Opener

The Oregon Ducks’ biggest pro sports star of this century is… Justin Herbert?

Sea lion picks winner of Georgia-Oregon game

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

