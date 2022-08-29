Filed under: Quack Fix 8-29-22: HOLY DUCK! IT’S ALMOST GAME DAY! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 29, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-29-22: HOLY DUCK! IT’S ALMOST GAME DAY! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images ESPN predicts Dan Lanning will have the best year among new coaches How Oregon transfers, former signees fared in Week 0 Five-Set Victory in Season Opener The Oregon Ducks’ biggest pro sports star of this century is… Justin Herbert? Sea lion picks winner of Georgia-Oregon game HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack This Week on ATQ Oregon Volleyball: Season Opening Recap Oregon Soccer: Ducks End Up Tied Again 2-2 Duck Football Approaches Full Strength as Game Week Looms Quack Fix 8-26-22: Quack Up or Shut up Duck Dive: Updates and Predictions for Pac-12 Football in 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...