Filed under: Quack Fix 8-30-22: The Lanning Era is Here Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Aug 30, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 8-30-22: The Lanning Era is Here Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Quack 12 Podcast: Georgia Roster Review with Robert Reynolds and Hythloday 10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season Kirby Smart not fretting over Oregon Ducks unnamed starting QB: ‘I know who the quarterback is going to be’ LANNING ERA BEGINS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Georgia 2022 MBB: Canada trip provides chance for early bonding Quack Fix 8-29-22: HOLY DUCK! IT’S ALMOST GAME DAY! This Week on ATQ Oregon Volleyball: Season Opening Recap Oregon Soccer: Ducks End Up Tied Again 2-2 Loading comments...
Loading comments...