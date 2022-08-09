 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster

The Ducks shuffle Altman’s staff and bring in some new faces

By The_Badwater
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 24 Maui Invitational - Oregon v Houston Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development. McKenna played college ball at Creighton from 1977-1981, and was chosen as the team MVP in his final two seasons with the Bluejays. He helped Creighton win a MVC championship, two MVC tournament championships, as well as appearing in the NCAA tournament twice. His six-season NBA career started when he was drafted by the LA Lakers and was a member of the Lakers’ 1982 championship team.

At Creighton, McKenna began working as an assistant coach for Dana Altman in 1994, a stint that lasted nine seasons. After coaching elsewhere, McKenna returned to Creighton in 2005 and followed Altman when the Ducks hired him in 2010.

Montana State v Indiana Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Brian Fish is rejoining Oregon as executive director. He played college basketball for two seasons at Western Kentucky (1984-1986) before transferring to Marshall to finish his college career. Fish was an assistant coach for Altman at Oregon between 2010-2014. He also joined Altman at Creighton between 1994-1996 and 2004-2009. Fish was the head coach for the Montana State Bobcats from 2014-2019 before joining Georgia as director of player development from 2019-2022.

The Ducks have also hired Cliff Spiller as their strength and conditioning coach. Spiller joins the Ducks having most recently been an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Utah Jazz.

