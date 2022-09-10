 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Football Game Thread: Ducks Take on EWU

If Autzen is Rockin’ Don’t Bother Knockin’

By Slurms Mac Court
/ new
NCAA Football: Oregon at Georgia Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (0-1) vs. Eastern Washington University Eagles (1-0)

Autzen Stadium - Saturday, September 10, 2022, 5:30 pm

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: Oregon Sports Network

The Ducks return to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium to try and even their season record after last week’s “experience” in Atlanta. There is plenty of room for improvement, especially on the defense.

How many questions have the Coaching Staff and the players been able to answer in this week’s practices and film review?

Is EWU the kind of opponent that can help test those answers?

Will fans get their wish for a Ty Thompson sighting during meaningful game action?

Give ATQ your take in the comments. GO DUCKS!!

Unviersity of Oregon vs Michigan State University Set Number: X158615 TK1

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...