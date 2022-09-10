Football Game Thread: Ducks Take on EWU

Oregon Ducks (0-1) vs. Eastern Washington University Eagles (1-0)
Autzen Stadium - Saturday, September 10, 2022, 5:30 pm
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: Oregon Sports Network
The Ducks return to the friendly confines of Autzen Stadium to try and even their season record after last week’s “experience” in Atlanta. There is plenty of room for improvement, especially on the defense.
How many questions have the Coaching Staff and the players been able to answer in this week’s practices and film review?
Is EWU the kind of opponent that can help test those answers?
Will fans get their wish for a Ty Thompson sighting during meaningful game action?
