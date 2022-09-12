Ducks Soccer Bounces Back, Beats Hofstra 1 - 0

In a game played in perfect Duck conditions, Oregon’s Lexi Romero scored in the 38th minute and the Ducks made it stand up for the rest of the game to beat Hofstra University 1 - 0 in Hempstead, New York on Sunday. Oregon improved to 2-2-3 (W-L-T) on the season while Hofstra fell to 4-2-1

Wet, rainy weather greeted Oregon, probably the first the players have seen in a while. Playing with a ball that is wet, can be slippery and will take crazy skips and bounces on the wet playing surface, Oregon’s defense and goalkeeper Leah Freeman kept a clean sheet and Freeman earned her second shutout of the season. Hofstra suffered its first home shutout this season.

Overall, Hofstra had the better of the offensive pressure, especially early in the first half as Freeman needed to make three saves to keep the game scoreless. For the game Hofstra outshot Oregon 11 - 9 and also had more shots on goal, but only 6 - 5. Needless to say, it’s the shots that go in that count.

Romero’s 38th-minute strike came on a pinpoint cross from Ajanae Respass from the right side at the near post and under pressure from the Hofstra goalkeeper and a defender.

Romero, Respass and Zoe Hasenauer each had two shots for Oregon and Trinity Morales added one. The Ducks continued to show great adaptability dealing with their spate of injuries, a quality Coach Graeme Abel again praised in post-game comments.

Oregon returns to the State to face the University of Portland Pilots in Portland on Friday, September 16 at 7:00 pm.