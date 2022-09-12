 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 9-12-22: Better Than Last Time

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Eastern Washington v Oregon

FPI Predicts BYU-Oregon, Updates BYU’s Projected Win Total

Stock Report: Troy Franklin, Terrance Ferguson get Ducks’ offensive arrow pointing up

Memorable Moments Dot Ducks Victory

Oregon vs. BYU: Ducks open as slight favorites against No. 14 Cougars

