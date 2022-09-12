Filed under: Quack Fix 9-12-22: Better Than Last Time Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Sep 12, 2022, 8:51am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 9-12-22: Better Than Last Time Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images FPI Predicts BYU-Oregon, Updates BYU’s Projected Win Total Stock Report: Troy Franklin, Terrance Ferguson get Ducks’ offensive arrow pointing up Memorable Moments Dot Ducks Victory Oregon vs. BYU: Ducks open as slight favorites against No. 14 Cougars HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Ducks Soccer Bounces Back, Beats Hofstra 1 - 0 This Week on ATQ Oregon Volleyball: Ducks Lose A Close One To #20 Penn St. Ducks Crush Eastern Washington 70 - 14 Football Game Thread: Ducks Take on EWU Volleyball suffers first defeat of the season Loading comments...
Loading comments...