Oregon Ducks Golf Opens The Fall Season

The Oregon Ducks men’s and women’s golf team opened up their fall season, and both appear to be doing well in building on this last summer’s successes.

Men’s Golf -

The Ducks men played last weekend in the Maui Jim Invitational, an 18-team invitational that included some upper-tier teams, such as #5 Arizona State, #10 Georgia Tech, #11 Washington, #19 Florida State, #22 Tennessee, and #25 Arizona.

Oregon played a very impressive first round to start in second place. In tying for 5th in the second round and ending with a seventh place finish, they weren’t quite able to keep the pace and were lapped by other teams that came in with very good later rounds, such as Arizona State and Florida State.

Regardless, that doesn’t diminish the fact that the Ducks placed highest in the tournament of golf teams not in the top-25. The men were lead by the solid play of Grayson Leach and Owen Avrit. Leach finished the weekend with tied for fifth overall at 12-under 198; the third-best three-round score in program history. Avrit tied for eighth at 11-under 199, which was the fifth best three-round score in program history. The Ducks’ 815 total for the weekend was the second-lowest score in program history.

The Oregon men next compete in the Husky Invitational, on 9/19 and 9/20, in Bremerton, WA.

Women’s Golf -

The women’s golf team played Monday - Wednesday at the Annika Intercollegiate in Lake Elmo, MN., a 12-team tournament hosted by the University of Minnesota.

Oregon played for the first time in program history at Annika, a tournament that features the nation’s top 12 ranked teams from the previous fall season.

The Ducks opened well enough in the first round, tying for fourth place. Like the men, they had a drop-off in the second round, placing in 8th place, before a strong response yesterday with the second-best score of the third round. Oregon finished the invitational with a 6th place score of 866.

Ching-Tzu Chen, Ashleigh Park, and Hsin-Yu Lu all tied for 12th place on the individual leaderboard with a three-round score of 217.

The ladies will have a few weeks off before competing in the Windy City Classic, in Highland Park IL., on October 3-4.