It Never Rains On This Podcast - 09-14-22

By hythloday1
new
Eastern Washington v Oregon Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Badwater joins me to talk volleyball, football’s win over EWU, and the upcoming match with BYU. The episode is at the bottom of this post, or LISTEN HERE

