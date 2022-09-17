Oregon Ducks Football Game Thread: #25 Oregon Hosts #12 BYU

Oregon vs BYU, 9/17/22 at 12:30 pm PT.
Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
Watch: FOX
One of the most closely watched games of this weekend will be here in Oregon. We will find out what kind of team first-year head coach Dan Lanning has assembled, and where they are at in the early season.
Haven’t done your homework on BYU? Have time to kill? Read up on hythloday’s Film Analysis of BYU 2002.
Also, I joined hythloday for his It Never Rains On This Podcast, and during the third segment we talked about today’s BYU matchup.
Some Autzen trivia -
- The Oregon Ducks have the third-longest home win streak in the nation, with 20.
- Oregon has the second-longest non-conference win streak at 29. The last time the Ducks lost a non-conference game at home? September 20th, 2008, when Mike Bellotti’s team was upended by Boise State 32-37. Let that sink in for a moment.
- The Duck’s win over Eastern Washington was their 18th straight home-opening victory. That last loss? Does Indiana ring a bell?
