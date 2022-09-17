Oregon Football: Ducks Defeat the BYU Cougars 41-20

The Oregon Ducks solidly defended home turf this afternoon.

Oregon controlled the game on offense. The defense stopped Jalen Hall, to the extent that he could be stopped. Hall really is a future NFL QB, but the Ducks defense stymied him today.

Bo Nix is our offensive star. Nix’s best season was his freshman season at Auburn, so it should not be a revelation that his season at Oregon has a lot to do with being reunited with Dillingham. Nix was flawless today.

Ty Thomson? You can’t put the offensive missteps on him when he was in the game. His receivers, quite literally, dropped the ball on him. Set aside the emotion of game time. TT is a great QB and I think the Ducks know it. He’ll be better in the future, but you found out today why Nix is the starter.

Oregon owned the first half, off Bo Nix’s two rushing TDs and a passing TD to Terrance Ferguson. Bo showed in the game that he was fearless in running contact; He wants to win, and he proved it with his body today. Nix was 13-18 for 222 yards and 2 TDs with no interceptions. A totally solid performance.

Bucky Irving, Noah Whittington combined for 27 carries and 163 rushing yards against No. 12 BYU, good for just over 6.0 yards per carry.@BuckyIrving x @TheLegitMpr #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/lprNleGPuS — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 18, 2022

Let ‘s not forget the Ducks running performance. The Ducks rushed, and rushed very well, for a total of 247 yards, lead by transfer Bucky Irving’s 107 yards and Noah Whittington with 69 yards. The game produced 237 yards in total.

Oregon’s defense showed up to make a statement. Hall’s prowess at the pass game was negated by Oregon’s defense and the fact the Cougars had no run game. Again, do your homework with hythloday. Hall was only 28-41 with 3 TDs and no ints. Much of his production happened in the 2nd half and was the reason why Nix was brought back in after Thompson’s play - he’s that much of a threat.

The defense was solid across the board, The entire defense contributed to the Cougars’ lack of offensive production.

The Oregon Ducks today showed equal parts flair, vulnerability, and resilience. This was a win for the books, and shows who this Ducks team can be,