Oregon Men’s Golf: Husky Invitational Recap

The Oregon Ducks wrapped up the Husky Invitational earlier this week, and in the process have carried their successful spring season in the fall. This year’s Husky Invite took place at the Olympic course at Gold Mountain in Bremerton, WA.

With Owen Avrit, Greyson Leach, Nate Stember, Eric Doyle, and Greg Solhaug in the lineup, the Ducks returned five of the top six golfers that competed in the 2022 NCAA Championship.

Rounds 1 and 2 were played on Monday. Avrit was solid in both rounds with even-par scores of 72. Aiden Krafft was consistent with two-over par scores on 74 in the first two rounds. Nate Stember recovered from a four-over 76 in the first round to end his day with a three-under 69 in the second round. Greyson Leach started the day well with 73, but had trouble later in the day, closing the second round with 79. Gregory Solhaug was a mirror image of Leach, starting with a 79 in the morning and ending the day with 73.

Oregon may have felt that they had some challenges with the course that they had trouble with, but other teams did as well. Regardless, the Ducks tied for third place after the opening day, with combined scores of 295 and 288 at the end of Monday, behind USC and the host Huskies.

Solid effort this week.



On Tuesday, Oregon had consistent performances from everyone on the team, with all five players hitting between 72 to 74. That placed them second on the day, but no one came close to Washington’s State’s 285, which vaulted them into first place with a 4-over total of 868. USC was second with a 7-over 871, followed by Washington in third with an 9-over 873. The Ducks finished fourth with a 10-over 874.

Oregon’s individual performances were as follows:

T8. Owen Avrit – 72-72-73-217 (+1)

T11. Nate Stember – 76-69-73-218 (+2)

T20. Aiden Krafft – 74-74-73-221 (+5)

T34. Greyson Leach – 73-79-72-224 (+8)

T42. Greg Solhaug – 79-73-74-226 (+10)

While the Ducks started out a bit shaky, they finished well and look to carry that progress further into the fall season.

Oregon Men’s Golf next heads to Texas in two weeks, where they will compete in the Ben Hogan Invitational, on October 3-4, in Fort Worth, TX.